Duluth East’s Mike Randolph Inducted Into MSHSCA Hall of Fame

The longtime Greyhounds boys hockey coach has the third-most wins in state history.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth East head boys hockey coach Mike Randolph was inducted into the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association Hall of fame this past weekend.

He has spent the past 29 seasons with the Greyhounds, racking up 622 wins, third all–time within the state, which includes two state titles. Duluth East is coming off a bitter sweet season that saw them make it to the Class AA state championship, falling to Minnetonka.