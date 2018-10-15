Fire Officials Urge Residents To Check Smoke Detectors After Recent House Fire

The working smoke detector helped limit the damage and get the couple outside safely.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Fire officials in Superior are urging you to check your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors as house fire season is beginning and it’s fire prevention month. This also comes after a home caught on fire over the weekend.

A fire broke out around 6:30 Saturday morning in the utility room of the house, located at 1709 Susquehanna Avenue in Superior. Working smoke alarms helped notify the couple of the fire.

When crews arrived at the house, they were greeted by the couple outside who told them that they got their four dogs and one cat out, and no one was still in the house.

Once the couple woke up to smoke and heard the alarms, they knew to get everyone outside first, call 911 and to not go back in.

When the crews heard that everyone was out, they went straight to the fire. They accessed it from the crawl space underneath the utility room and were able to put everything out by 8:57 am.

Having everyone out helped the crew get everything under control quickly.

“Having the tenants here as well, they can tell us exactly where it is. And they told the firefighters you go in the front door, go to the left you’ll see the utility room, little room on the left side of the building. So they can go straight to it,” Battalion Chief Scott Gordon said.

The fire did cause enough damage to the side of the house that displaced the couple. They were able to get in contact with the Red Cross and stay in a hotel, and the couple found out earlier Monday that their landlord found a new house for them.