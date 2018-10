Landline Phone Service Outage Affecting Gordon Township

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wisc. – The Douglas County 911 center reports they are experiencing a general telephone service outage affecting 800 customers in Gordon Township.

The outage is affecting landlines only.

If you are having an emergency use a cell phone to call 911 or dial 715-394-4432.

We will update this story when the landline phone service is operational again.