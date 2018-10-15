New Details Released, Suspect ID’d in Officer-Involved Shooting

The Wisconsin DOJ is Continuing to Investigate

SUPERIOR, Wis. – New details have emerged in the ongoing investigation of an officer-involved shooting that took place in Superior on Oct. 5.

According Police Chief Nicholas Alexander, body cam footage from the incident shows the 19-year-old theft suspect, Joshua Farmer, refusing to remove his hands from his pockets after multiple requests from law enforcement.

Officers then asked Farmer if he had a gun on him, in which he replied “yeah” on two occasions, according to Alexander.

The footage also reveals the Farmer telling officers “I’m going to shoot at you. You’re going to die or I’m going to die,” and indicating he is “not going back to jail.”

Alexander says officers continued to try and negotiate with Farmer to show his hands when he discarded his beverage and reached for his waistband “quickly and aggressively” as if accessing a firearm. Officers responded fired their weapons in response, hitting the suspect multiple times, according to Alexander.

The report goes on to say the officers began rendering aid to Farmer until emergency medical services arrived on scene.

A weapon was never recovered from the scene. Farmer is a felon with 2017 convictions of bail jumping, battery and resisting or obstructing an officer.

Three officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard department protocol as the investigation continues.

The suspect was last reported in stable condition at Duluth hospital.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is continuing its investigation before handing the case over to the Douglas County Attorney’s Office to determine if the shooting was justified.