Photography by Kids in Treatment Facility Displayed at Great Lakes Aquarium

DULUTH, Minn. – An underwater photography exhibit has taken over the art gallery at the Great Lakes Aquarium.

The photos were taken by kids in the Northwest Passage mental health treatment programs.

“Each one has a personal story about a kid that’s had some challenges or had some strife in their life the they’re there for a reason and they developed this and created this thing and so it means so much to them, I think that passes on through what it says on each of the pictures,” said Joe Montasano, executive director of the aquarium.

The photos will be on display through mid-November.