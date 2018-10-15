Prep Volleyball: Bulldogs Extend Win Streak, Eskomos Win on Senior Night

Carlton won their 17th straight match against McGregor, while Esko topped South Ridge at home.

CARLTON, Minn. – In prep volleyball action, Carlton swept McGregor at home 3-0 Monday night. That win extended the Bulldogs win streak to 17 matches. They will wrap up their season Tuesday night at home against Cook County.

In other action, Esko played their final match of the season against South Ridge and the Eskomos got the win 3-1. Taiya Gregg finished the match with 17 digs and 10 kills for Esko, who ended their season 15-12.