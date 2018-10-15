Search for Missing Cousins Ends With Recovery of Bodies

No Foul Play is Suspected

CHASKA, Minn. (AP) -A search for two missing teenage cousins ended when authorities pulled two bodies from a pond in Chaska.

Family members and friends of Bushra Abdi and Zeynab “Hapsa” Abdalla, both 19, held a vigil late Sunday near the pond where divers found the women’s car. Authorities began searching after tire tracks were found leading from Highway 41 to the pond.

After several hours of searching the pond, officials used a loudspeaker to tell the crowd of several hundred people, many of them from the Somali-American community, that one body had been found in the submerged car. Soon after, they announced that a second body had been found in the water nearby.

Family members said authorities told them they believed the bodies were those of the women. They said no foul play is suspected.