Shoreline Cleanup Continues Five Days After Storm

Damage estimate is expected sometime this week

DULUTH, Minn. – Five days after the latest storm hit the Lake Superior shoreline, crews continue to work to clean up the damage.

Much of the Lakewalk remains closed as the city continues to assess the damage to the boardwalk and other infrastructure.

This coming after much of the Lakewalk had yet to be repaired after a devastating storm last October.

Crews are still busy cleaning sidewalks in Canal Park after Lake Superior piled knee-deep rocks and gravel on the walkways there.

The Army Corps of Engineers has been cleaning up every day since Thursday.

They tell us the work needed after this storm will be done Tuesday or Wednesday.

“‘Til the next storm next fall, I don’t know when that will be but it seems like it’s happening on a regular basis now in the fall because of the high water in the lake,” said Leigh Schwartz, a maintenance worker with the Army Corps of Engineers.

Meanwhile, tourists continue to visit the Lakefront.

One family we talked to is in Duluth to check out the storm damage.

They say they’ll just go around the closed areas while looking for treasures on their family vacation.

“This is our first stop today. Yesterday we went to the North Shore. We saw lots of logs and trees and some broken bridges.”

“And cool rocks.”

“And cool rocks, yes. We collected lots of rocks in our car already.”

City officials are expected to release a preliminary damage report sometime early this week.

Since last fall, there had already been more than $10 million in damage to the Duluth lake shore.