Strength Factory to Host First Ever Fitoberfest in Superior

In this Week's Coffee Conversation, Strength Factory Owner Kelly Kellar Chats About the Upcoming Fitoberfest Happening Sunday, October 28

SUPERIOR, Wis. – What better way to celebrate the Halloween holiday than with a spooktacular workout and a little treat afterwards?

The Strength Factory in Superior is set to host their first ever Fitoberfest event on Sunday, October 28 from 11:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Registration is still open.

It costs $22.00 dollars to register before Sunday, October 21. Registration will also include a Fitoberfest t-shirt and one free drink token.

Strength Factory is partnering with Thirty Pagan Brewing to bring some Oktoberfest style competitions to the Twin Ports.

Participants must be 21 years of age or older to participate in events, but family and friends of all ages are encouraged to come cheer on the participants.

Singles Events: Keg Toss, Kettlebell Toss, Tire Flip, Keg Bowling

Team Events: Tug of War, Relay Event – involves kettlebells, kegs, gunny sacks, and bodyweight

Just for fun: Watermelon Squash, Stein Holding Competition

Singles and team events will be held at the Strength Factory along with the Watermelon Squash.

Once events are over participants will head on over to the Thirsty Pagan to celebrate and do the Stein Holding Competition!

Click here for more information or to register today!