Superior Elks to Host Halloween Bash Fundraiser

The Superior Elks' Fundraiser will Benefit the Challenege Center in Superior this Year

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Residents in the Twin Ports area have the chance to mingle with “Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves,” during the Superior Elks Lodge 403 Halloween Bash Saturday, October 20.

This year’s event is serving as a fundraiser for the Challenge Center in Superior, a nonprofit organization offering supportive services to more than 20 people with special needs in the community.

The nonprofit agency provides residential housing for 61 people with special needs and employs 150 people with multiple abilities through its on-site work programs. This includes facilities that grow Bay Produce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and herbs.

There are a limited amount of tickets available for the event which runs from 6:30 – 11:00 p.m. at the Lodge (1503 Belknap Street).

Tickets are $15 dollars per person or $25 dollars per couple.

They can be purchased at the Lodge, Challenge Center, Campbell Lumber, A Dozen Excuses and Apple House CBD.