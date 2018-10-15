Touchstone Awards Celebrate Non-Profits

Two organizations and an individual were presented with 2018 awards

DULUTH, Minn. – The Touchstone Awards have been recognizing outstanding work by area non-profit organizations for the last twenty-four years.

This year, the Duluth Superior Community Foundation honored Community Action Duluth for their Jumpstart transportation program, WDSE-TV for their program “Native Report” and Mark Boben for his work in the Gary-New Duluth neighborhood.

“The amazing work that non–profit organizations do is often not known in the community and so we wanted to create an opportunity to really share with the public how non–profit organizations are really changing lives,” said Holly Sampson, President and CEO of the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation.

Each Touchstone Award recipient gets an additional $2,500 for additional charitable work.