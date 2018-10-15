United Steelworkers and U.S. Steel Reach a Tentative Agreement

USW Members Will Meet in Coming Weeks

DULUTH, Minn. – United States Steelworkers union members reached a tentative agreement with U.S. Steel on Monday.

Negotiations began in July between the groups with a fast approaching September 1 contract deadline, however USW members agreed to work under an extension as bargaining continued.

“U.S. Steel began this process insisting upon deep concessions from a group of workers who had already made major sacrifices to help the company through a very difficult time,” said USW International President Leo W. Gerard. “It’s a testament to the power of solidarity that these workers were able to stand up with one voice and demand fair treatment.”

Details weren’t announced Monday pending ratification meetings, which the union said would take place in coming weeks.