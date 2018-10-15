University of Minnesota Sees Spike in Reports of sex Assault

Reports of Rape Were up From the Previous Year

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A University of Minnesota report shows rising numbers of sexual assault reports on campus, but experts say that may be the result of increased awareness and not rising crime.

Minnesota Daily reports that the university’s 2018 Safety and Security Report shows 19 reports of rape in 2017, up from 10 reports the previous year. Reports of fondling also rose to 14 last year, up from eight in 2016.

Sociology professor Michelle Phelps says the increase in reports doesn’t specifically mean that there’s an increase in crime.

Amber Powell is a doctoral student who studies sexual violence. She says college students often don’t report sexual assaults because they fear retaliation or stigma.

Powell says the #MeToo movement has sparked conversation about assault and harassment.