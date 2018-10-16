Citizens Voiced Concerns Over SWL&P Requested Rate Increase

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior Water, Light and Power held a public hearing Tuesday afternoon, involving its controversial rate hike increase.

The event at WITC was streamed to the Capitol in Madison for the public service commission. Mayor Jim Payne was also in Madison Tuesday, who is strongly against the rate increase.

The power company says the increase is for improvements and losses from the Husky Energy fire.

“We get to collect information from customers but it does give a good voice and a good avenue for everyone to share their information,” supervising engineer of electric operations Adam Kauppila said.

If the rate increase is approved, customers would see an increase of two dollars a month for electric, one dollar a month for natural gas and four dollars a month for water, creating a seven dollar per month total increase.

If it is approved, the new rates would be put in place early in 2019.