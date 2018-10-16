Duluth Mayor Announces Selection for Chief Administrative Officer

A Public Meet and Greet Will be Held Thursday

DULUTH, Minn. – Former City of Minneapolis Director of Regulatory Services, Noah Schuchman, has been selected as Duluth’s next Chief Administrative Officer.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson made the announcement Tuesday morning following an extensive national hiring process.

In his previous role Schuchman managed a department of nearly 200 staff with complicated budgets and several lines of city business.

“I am extremely proud to welcome Noah to our team. Throughout each step of the hiring process, his sharp focus, organizational curiosity and track record of specific customer-focused outcomes was incredibly impressive. He is a deeply dedicated leader who brings a broad balance of skills, experience and energy that will truly serve the City of Duluth. Noah will be a strong city advocate and steady leader, and I’m eager to get started on our work together,” said Mayor Larson.

A public meet and greet will be held Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. in the Mayor’s Reception Room at Duluth City Hall.

Schuchman will also attend the October 18 Agenda Session in support of his appointment which will be on the Duluth City Council agenda for October 22.

Once confirmed he will start in mid-November.