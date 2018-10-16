Duluth’s Downtown Holiday Center Welcomes New Tenants

There's been a $20 million investment into the Holiday Center within the last 15 years.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Holiday Center Market in downtown Duluth is on its way to full capacity as several new businesses are moving in.

With more food and entertainment options, you’ll now have even more reasons to stop by and shop there.

In November 2019, Townsquare Media will be home to four radio stations including B105, Mix 108, Sasquatch 106.5 and Kool 101.7. The stations currently operate out of offices on Central Entrance. Their new home is 8,500 square feet and will be on the street level, so pedestrians can see their favorite radio announcers in action.

Valentini’s Old Marketplace will offer food and cooking classes.

Former stylists from, the now closed, Younker’s have found a new home at the Belle Aventure Salon.

“I want to let you know that we’re not here for a short stint,” said Therese Sephar of Belle Aventure Salon. “Our commitment and our promise is to continue to provide an upscale, relaxing environment, excellent customer service to each and every guest.”

There’s been a $20 million investment into the Holiday Center within the last 15 years.

The addition of these three new tenants means business is booming there and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

Holiday Center management staff is calling it resurgence.

“We’re very pleased to see our revitalization efforts serve as a catalyst for attracting new business and encouraging others to further expand,” said BarbPerrella.

Fun fact all of the new tenants have something in common, the new spaces will be operated by women.