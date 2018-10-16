Experience Sugarloaf Cove During Open House this Saturday

Sugarloaf Cove Along Highway 61 is Hosting Their First Ever Open House Saturday, October 20

SCHROEDER, Minn. – The friendly folks at Sugarloaf Cove invite you to spend your Saturday exploring the wilderness and rich history of their location.

Visitors will have the chance to celebrate Minnesota’s North Shore and learn more about its unique geology, climate and more.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Sugarloaf North Shore Stewardship Association are hosting an annual open house at the Sugarloaf Cove Nature Center on Saturday, October 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The open house will include a series of scheduled naturalist talks, ongoing activities throughout the day including a scavenger hunt, scientific and natural area slideshow, water table and educational displays, games and self-guided walks.

Scheduled programs:

10 a.m. – A look at bird banding with guided walk to Sugarloaf Point Scientific and Natural area

11 a.m. – North Shore Geology walk

12 p.m. – Scientific and Natural Areas: What, Where and Why

1 p.m. – The Gales of Lake Superior

2 p.m. – Plants of the North Shore Climate: Arctic relics to red oaks

Advance registration is not required and people are welcome to spend all or part of the day.

Warm, sturdy shoes or boots are recommended for the outdoor walks.

Sugarloaf Cove Nature Center is located at 9096 State Highway 61, Schroeder, Minnesota.

The location is 14 miles north of Tettegouche State Park.

For more information, call Sugarloaf Cove Nature Center at 218 – 663 – 7679 or click here.