Golf Knows No Season… Players Embrace the Cold Weather

Enger Golf Course is open year-round for anyone interest in playing.

DULUTH, Minn.- Walking into the changing of the seasons, Enger Golf Course is preparing for the Duluth Winter, though not quite the way you’d think.

The 27–hole course is getting ready to change hours for the coming months not because of the cold weather, but because of available sunlight!

Both employees and regulars to the course were ready to embrace the winter season and say that cold weather hardly slows them down from getting together with friends for a couple of rounds.

“People up here really enjoy this golf course. I’d say 70 percent of the people that play here are members, so they come out any time of the day, all times of the day, cold weather is not a big deal,” said assistant golf professional Philip Rother.

One group of Enger regulars have been playing on the course every Tuesday for 35 years and say if the sun is out… they’re still going to play.

“It’s a day to play… It’s not raining, it’s not snowing, it’s just a little cool and windy. If this was in the spring we’d be clamoring out here,” said Don Szymczak.

Enger Park will be installing an 18–basket disc golf course in the next few weeks available to play all winter starting in November.