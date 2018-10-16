Greyhounds’ Bachand Named Class AA Boys Soccer Coach of the Year

Corey Bachand led Duluth East to an undefeated season in his first year with the team.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth East boys soccer’s Corey Bachand was named Class AA Boys Coach of the Year.

In his first year with the team, he led the Greyhounds to an unbeaten season at 14–0–2. Bachand, who was an assistant for the girls team, came in to replace Nick Bremer back in April of this year.

Bachand also worked on the high school level at Duluth Marshall and Superior, as well as on the college level at Wisconsin-Superior.