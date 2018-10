Greyhounds Boys Soccer Win Second Straight Section Title

The Duluth East boys soccer team defeated Blaine 4-1 in the section 7AA championship game.

DULUTH, Minn. – Class AA Mr. Soccer nominee Seth Hoffman scored twice as Duluth East knocked off Blaine 4-1 to win the Section 7AA championship, their second in a row.

Will Francis and Michael Reichhoff also scored for the Greyhounds. They now get set for the state tournament which begins next week.