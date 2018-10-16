Northland Sending Volunteers to Help with Hurricane Relief

One local volunteer will be leaving for Florida on Thursday.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Red Cross chapter is sending more local volunteers out as many along the East Coast are still dealing with the devastation of hurricane Florence and Michael.

Eight Northland volunteers are still out helping with Florence while 10 are responding to Michael and one more will be leaving for Florida later this week.

Diane Dunder, who just got back from spending three weeks in North Carolina, will be leaving again on Thursday to do what she can to help the hurricane Michael victims.

“It’s really devastating and sometimes it’s hard and you don’t ever become immune to it, you just know there’s a reason for you to be there,” Dunder said.

The volunteers help with providing meals and passing out supplies. People can visit the Red Cross website if they’re interested in learning more about helping the relief efforts.