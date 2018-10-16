Nopeming Sanatorium Paranormal Investigation

Medium Lady Ocalat & Twin Ports Paranormal Investigates The Old County Tuberculosis Sanatoria

DULUTH, Min. — Fox 21’s Northland Uncovered October Special investigates The Old County Tuberculosis Sanatoria, Nopeming.

Nopeming was built in 1912 to help house and care for individuals diagnosed with tuberculosis. The building went through many changes in structure, tenants, employees and management since.

Nopeming has been privately owned by Orison Inc. which is a non-profit since 2009. Orison has been working steadily to make small, internal improvements to the property to keep it safe (from vandalism and weather) and in working condition. Until now, they did not offer public tours of the facility due to safety hazards on the property. Over the past year, Orison Inc. has updated building safety, increased security features and hired new caretakers for the property. They are now open for tours (historical & paranormal)!

Join Fox 21, Medium & Psychic Lady Ocalat and Twin Ports Paranormal in this paranormal investigation into the old County Tuberculosis Sanatoria!

In the coming weeks the Fox 21 crew will be headed to many other places including a home that is thought to be haunted by the new owners. They called in Twin Ports Paranormal to cleanse the house, so we brought TPP and Lady Ocalat with us inside.