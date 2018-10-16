Power Restored in West Duluth After Vehicle hit Power Pole

Nearly 1,800 MN Power Residents Lost Power

DULUTH, Minn. – Power has been restored to 1,800 residents in West Duluth after a vehicle collided with a power pole Tuesday morning.

According to authorities the accident occurred at 34th Avenue West and Grand Avenue.

The female driver appears to have suffered a medical event which caused her vehicle to strike a power pole and roll over.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.