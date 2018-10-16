Prep Soccer: Hunters Boys, Hilltoppers Girls Advance to Section Finals

Duluth Denfeld hung on to beat Hermantown 1-0 in overtime, while Duluth Marshall upset Cloquet-Carlton 2-0.

DULUTH, Minn. – Julian Beckrich scored the game-winner in overtime as Duluth Denfeld squeaked by Hermantown 1-0 Tuesday night in the section 7A semi-finals at Public Schools Stadium.

The Hunters move on to face Grand Rapids, who defeated Duluth Marshall 3-0. That match will be at 8 o’clock Thursday night at Duluth East High School.

In girls action, Duluth Marshall got the upset win over top-seeded Cloquet-Carlton 2-0 in the section 7A semi-finals. Lucy Campbell and Gianna Kneepkens scored for the Hilltoppers, who will face Chisago Lakes in the section finals Thursday night at 6 p.m. at Duluth East High School.