Take a Halloween Haul Up the North Shore on the Pumpkin Patch Express

The Pumpkin Patch Express is the Northshore Scenic Railroad's second largest train ride

DULUTH, Minn.-To add to the list of fun Fall activities to do in the Northland this Halloween season, you can also take a trip down the Northshore Scenic Railroad on this year’s Pumpkin Patch Express!

It’s the second biggest train ride offered at the railroad, hosting over ten thousand riders in four days.

The train boards at the depot then takes you to a secret garden full of different sized pumpkins that each rider can choose from. This year the patch will have over six thousand pumpkins.

“You can get your pumpkin anywhere you like, and, by the way, this was a very, very good year for pumpkins… An excellent growing season, but to be able to go get your pumpkin and then pick it out by taking a train ride, well you can only do that one place and that’s kind of special, ” said Northshore Scenic Railroad general manager Ken Buehler.

Riders will have activities to choose from when they get back from the 90 minute trip… including touring the museum or watching a magic show. Tickets are available here, rides begin Thursday.