Time to Stock Up in Winter Clothing for the Season

Northwest Outlet has Winter gear and tips to using it this coming season

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Employees at the Northwest Outlet in Superior shared their tips and tricks with customers during their busiest season of the year…

The number one being the importance of buying and purchasing base layers to wear. Employees say that purchasing wicking base layers to wear underneath your clothing will be the best thing to keep you warm. This differs from cotton base layers which will soak up moisture and be cold on your skin.

“Winter is really our time of year and around this part of the country, people really like to get outdoors and enjoy it, but during the winter it gets a little cold, it gets a little snowy and with the right gear you can still get out and have fun,” said outlet associate Scott Miller.

Northwest Outlets offers everything from boots, to snow pants, to socks and mittens for the upcoming season. For those who may not know what kind of gear to buy, employees are available to walk customers through a winter–gear checklist.