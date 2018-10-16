Torve Credits Teammates for Fourth Straight NSIC Setter of the Week Award

UMD's Emily Torve says she can't put up her stats without her teammates making plays.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD volleyball’s Emily Torve was named NSIC Setter of the Week for the fourth consecutive time, which is believed to be a record within the conference.

The junior leads the country in assists per set. But she says it’s impossible to get those numbers without help from her teammates.

“It’s a great recognition, but it’s really due to my teammates. So I think me getting that award really credits them because I can’t get anything like that without them getting me good passes and them putting away the ball. You can be a setter who has those type of stats without them being very talented hitters to put the ball away,” Torve said.

The Bulldogs will be on the road this weekend as they battle Minnesota State-Mankato on Friday, and then travel to third-ranked Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday.