UMD Plans Expansion With New Dorms and Dining Facilities

The facilities will be paid for with internal funding and a loan from the University of Minnesota system and not state funding.

DULUTH, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has plans to build a new residence hall and dining facility.

The school currently doesn’t have the space for all students who want to live on campus.

Now they’re planning to build a $59 million dorm and dining facility to fill that void.

The facilities will be paid for with internal funding and a loan from the University of Minnesota system and not state funding.

The concept and design for the new residence hall is still in the works.

The tentative location would be near a wooded area by Griggs Hall.

“We’ll have more opportunity for first–year students to live in residence style housing, which really helps them in their transition to college; helps with them as they develop mentally for developing as humans as students,” said Housing & Resident Life Director Jeremy Leiferman. “It will also allow us to house upper year students who currently we don’t have capacity to house them on campus.”

School officials hope to break ground by the spring of 2020 and open in the fall of 2021.