Bowling to Beat Breast Cancer Entering its 12th and Final Year

Bowling to Beat Breast Cancer has created several opportunities to donate beyond their annual bowling event.

DULUTH, Minn.-“Everything comes to an end, and this, we thought, there’s 12 frames in– actually I think there’s 10 in bowling, but there’s really 12 for a perfect game… So this is our final frame,” said breast cancer survivor Barb Hoag.

Bowling to Beat Breast Cancer, a non profit started in 2007, spent 12 years dedicated to changing the lives of those affected by breast cancer.

“When we started in 2007, our main concern was to keep the book for breast cancer survivors; it’s gone to a whole new level of helping people along the way,” said Hoag.

Hoag’s referring to ‘Chicken Soup for the Breast Cancer Survivor’s Soul.’

Hoag and the ‘Fab Five,’ who started the event, have given out over 3500 copies thanks to money raised… $150 thousand.

“The money has provided so much good for our patients.” said St. Luke’s Cancer Center social worker Tina Roberts.

In 2014, Hoag started two foundations At Essentia Health and St. Luke’s hospitals dedicated to breast cancer patients.

“The money that has come into the foundation is used for, you know, gas cards, grocery cards, lodging, all of those kind of things,” said Essentia Health RN Nancy Larrivy.

That’s 50 thousand dollars put into each hospital in 2018, helping patients with everyday expenses and making sure the book gets into the hands of every one of them.

“It’s not just the physical good, but just emotionally knowing that these people took this event… And brought so much good to people,” said Roberts.

Hoag hopes to raise at least $15 thousand at the final event, but wants people to know there will still be plenty of opportunities to donate and volunteer with the foundations in the future.

The final Bowling to Beat Breast Cancer event will take place Oct. 20 and 21 at Country Lanes North. For more information, visit http://www.bowlingtobeatbreastcancer.com/bowling-event.html