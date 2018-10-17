Experts Not Ready to Call Polio-like Illness An Epidemic Yet

AFM is a polio-like disease with seven cases in Minnesota.

DULUTH, Minn. – Local health experts say Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM) is not considered an epidemic just yet.

AFM is a polio-like disease with seven cases in Minnesota.

The illnesses cause paralysis or limited mobility in children.

Doctors from St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth say following steps like hand washing and staying home when you’re sick can help with prevention.

“As we continue to learn more, we’ll learn more about exact cases and effective treatment beyond the sort of cares that we know are helpful right now,” said St. Luke’s Pediatric Hospitalist Dr. Jordan Blessing.

So, far none of the AFM cases involve St. Louis County.

At least 62 cases of AFM have been confirmed in 22 states this year, and at least 65 additional illnesses in those states are being investigated as possible AFM cases.