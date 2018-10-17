Farmers’ Market Still Going Strong

With the snow already starting to fly throughout the Northland, the gardening season is getting ready to wrap up.

DULUTH, Minn.-With the snow already starting to fly throughout the Northland, the gardening season is getting ready to wrap up.

The farmers’ market in Superior is still open after battling some harsh conditions for growing earlier this year.

One farmer we spoke to said the huge amounts of rain the area got at times, made things difficult.

“In my mind it’s easier to deal with drier conditions because you can always water by hand,” said Christel Lewis, of the In the Woods Market Garden. “If you get too much rain, it’s a little bit harder.”

Some of the fresher produce to buy now include spinach and brussel sprouts – they don’t mind growing in frostier conditions.

The Superior Farmers’ Market on the 1200 block of Banks Avenue closes on Halloween.