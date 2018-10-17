Over 500 Students and Teachers Start their School Day Getting Active

Piedmont Elementary School was one of 200 Minnesota school's participating in Walk to School Day.

DULUTH, Minn.- A brisk fall morning didn’t stop over 200 Minnesota schools from participating in International Walk and Bike to School Day.

Nearly 500 Piedmont Elementary students were dropped off at the Seventh Day Advent Church, about three blocks from the school, so they could join their classmates in getting an active start to their day.

Kids were greeted by music and community volunteers like Duluth city council president Noah Hobbs, all in efforts to increase physical activity and practice pedestrian safety.

“I really believe in parent engagement and when we have community and parent partners with us in our schools, i think that it makes the whole school experience a greater opportunity for everybody involved,” said principal Beth Shermoen.

This was the school’s first year participating in the walk. Once students arrived to the school, they could pick up a Gatorade and a snack before heading to class for the day.