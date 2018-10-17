Prep Football: Final Week of Regular Season in Minnesota

Cloquet, Duluth East, Carlton and South Ridge picked up home wins in the regular season finale.
Claudia Chakamian,

MN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES 

Hermantown 0, Cloquet 14 

Hibbing 7, Duluth East 47 

North Branch 57, Proctor 6

Esko 20, Mora 28 

International Falls 42, Virginia 20

Aitkin 8, Moose Lake-Willow River 27

Duluth Denfeld 28, Grand Rapids 22

Two Harbors 45, Eveleth-Gilbert 8

9-MAN FOOTBALL SCORES

Cook County 24, South Ridge 28

Onamia 6, Carlton 56 

Littlefork-Big Falls 40, Bigfork 8

Silver Bay 34, Chisholm 30

