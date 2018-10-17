Prep Football: Final Week of Regular Season in Minnesota
Cloquet, Duluth East, Carlton and South Ridge picked up home wins in the regular season finale.
MN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Hermantown 0, Cloquet 14
Hibbing 7, Duluth East 47
North Branch 57, Proctor 6
Esko 20, Mora 28
International Falls 42, Virginia 20
Aitkin 8, Moose Lake-Willow River 27
Duluth Denfeld 28, Grand Rapids 22
Two Harbors 45, Eveleth-Gilbert 8
9-MAN FOOTBALL SCORES
Cook County 24, South Ridge 28
Onamia 6, Carlton 56
Littlefork-Big Falls 40, Bigfork 8
Silver Bay 34, Chisholm 30