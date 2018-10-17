Rudolph Continues Dominance as Saints Blank Falcons

The St. Scholastica women's soccer team knocked off UW-River Falls 1-0 at home.

DULUTH, Minn. – Becca Rancour would score the lone goal as the St. Scholastica women’s soccer team defeated UW-River Falls 1-0 Wednesday afternoon at Saints Field.

Roni Rudolph finished with six saves on the day. The Duluth native has allowed just one goal in her past 957 minutes of action.

The Saints improve to 9-4-2 on the season as they get set to host Crown on Saturday.