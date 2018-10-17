Sir Ben’s Honored For Helping Disabled

A Duluth restaurant received a big honor today for all they do for people with disabilities.

Sir Benedict’s Tavern was named an Outstanding Disability Employer by the Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation.

UDAC, which helps people with disabilities learn life skills while getting job training, nominated Sir Ben’s for the award, due to all the work the restaurant does when it comes to hiring people with disabilities.

The owner of the restaurant said he’s honored by the award.

“It allows us to make a small difference in somebody’s life, hopefully to get them more independent when they can make a living wage and pay for the things they want to pay for and feel part of a team,” said Josh Stotts, Sir Ben’s owner.

In case you didn’t know, October is recognized as National Disability Employment Awareness Month.