Suspect in Custody After Three Hour Standoff With Sawyer County Deputy

This Incident Remains Under Investigation

SAWYER COUNTY, Wisc. – A high speed chase in Sawyer County resulted in a crash and a three hour standoff between a Sawyer County Deputy and a male suspect from Menomonie.

The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Town of Round Lake. The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office says a Deputy tried to stop a vehicle on CTH B when the suspect vehicle fled eventually crashing near the intersection of CTH B and Universal Drive in the Town of Winter.

The Sawyer County SWAT team was activated to the crash scene after the male driver exited the vehicle pointing a gun to his own head threatening to take his own life.

SWAT Negotiators were eventually able to persuade the suspect to surrender at which time he was taken into custody.

Authorities say two passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. A male passenger was treated at the scene and released. A female passenger was transported to the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Several items were located after the suspect was taken into custody including a BB handgun and a gallon size zip lock bag containing 1.95 ounces of marijuana. Authorities also found several bags containing a total of 20.91 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale and packaging materials after searching the vehicle.

This incident remains under investigation.