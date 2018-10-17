Trip Around the World at UWS

Cultures Around the World Event Held in Library

SUPERIOR, Wis.-University of Wisconsin-Superior was a melting pot of different cultures tonight, as they held its 3rd annual Cultures Around the World event on Wednesday.

The upper floor of the Jim Dan Hill Library became filled with cultural games, different languages, and brightly colored garb.

Organizers say while the event was marketed towards kids, any age can benefit from it.

“It’s really just a fun community gathering, being able to kind of educate someone who’s just a toddler to somebody that’s older, I think that’s really important,” said Student Services Coordinator, Monty Stewart.

“You’re always kind of a lifelong learner, and I think just being able to kind of hear kind of our different stories that we can share.”

Attendees could make a bookmark with their names written in Bangla, the native language of Bangladesh. They could also listen to stories from different cultures.

The UWS student body is made up of students from about 53 different countries.