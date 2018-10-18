100 Year Olds Celebrated at the Senior Expo

Birthday party held for ten 100-104 year olds at the DECC

DULUTH, Minn. – Some local 100 year olds celebrated their birthdays together at the Northland Senior Expo at the DECC.

They ranged in age from 100-104.

One hundred years is a huge milestone. Only about 55,000 people nationwide have made it to that age.

Ten centenarians celebrated their latest birthdays on Thursday at the DECC.

These local 100 year olds shared the stage for a party like no other.

“It’s fun to see all the old folks,” said Martha Westlund who recently turned 103.

Each one has had a unique path to the century mark.

“I remember when the war started and all those things, a lot of memories. I live on a lake, a lot of fishing, boating, swimming, some good years there,” said Westlund.

Nobody we talked to thinks they have a special secret to living a long life.

“You just keep living and living and living and I don’t know, you just are lucky I guess, you’re lucky,” said 104 year old Janet Peterson. “I feel very, very fortunate, very fortunate.”

Many of them share a sense of humor that has stayed with them for a century.

They were joined by a room full of family and friends cheering them on and remembering old times.

“She was, being a former cheerleader, very vocal at the events to the point embarrassing us. Wasn’t afraid to yell at an umpire or a coach or other players telling them that they’re not doing a good job,” said Peterson’s grandson, Gregg McCall.

Their accomplishments inspire loved ones and strangers alike.

“A hundred years old sounds really old but then you see these ten people and it doesn’t feel nearly as out there,” said McCall.

They plan to be at the annual birthday party next year, where they can again share their stories for all the youngsters out there.

“It’s wonderful to be able to enjoy the kids and to realize how old they are and then how old you are and I think my god here I am living as long as I’m living,” said Peterson.

The celebration was emceed by our very own Dan Hanger who was hopefully able to get some good pointers for living to a much older age.