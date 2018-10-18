Bulldogs Women’s Hockey Meet Beavers in WCHA First Round Rematch

The UMD women's hockey will face Bemidji State for the first time since being eliminated by the Beavers last season.

DULUTH, Minn. – For the UMD women’s hockey team, they’ll be back at home this weekend as they take on Bemidji State, the team that knocked the Bulldogs out of the WCHA tournament last season in the first round.

Needless to say, the ladies are especially excited to get this series going.

“Personally, I love playing against Bemidji. They’re what I like to call a blue-collar team. They play a very tough game. They’re very aggressive. I think our teams will match up very well this weekend and I’m really excited to play them,” said defenseman Jalyn Elmes.

“We have so much energy and enthusiasm going in a positive direction, so to think back on last year and the way the season ended, I hope we’re not spending too much time on that. But I think in a good way, we have some people in the locker room that want to make a statement this weekend and we’ll thrive off of that energy,” head coach Maura Crowell said.

The series will begin Friday afternoon with puck drop scheduled for just after 3 p.m.