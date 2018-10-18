CHUM Gala for Street Outreach Program, Struggles with Housing

Event held at Greysolon Ballroom

DULUTH, Minn.- A gala was held by CHUM Thursday night, to raise money for their Street Outreach program.

Hundreds of people came out in support. A shining beacon of hope, for an organization now having trouble tackling a mountain of an issue.

A silent, and a live auction took place to raise money for the organization. One of the items was a kayak from Gander Outdoors.

All proceeds benefit the Street Outreach program, which helps homeless people living outside or in their cars.

“So we really work with people to try to get them inside,” said Development Director Mary Schmitz. “And once they’re inside, then we can work with them to have a more stable life and a place to be inside.

“Make their lives as normal as possible.”

But places inside are becoming scarce.

CHUM tells us that there have been no new family units built since the Steve O’Neil apartments in 2014, and the city comprehensive plan says they are 3000 units short of what they need.

Still, housing is not the only thing the homeless can get help with. CHUM also assists them getting into the healthcare system. And doctors say they see similar symptoms among the homeless.

“Behavioral health and just experiencing trauma,” said Dr. Jason Wall, MD, a Family Medicine Physician at St. Luke’s. “Whether its childhood or just chronic illness, there’s been a lot of trauma experienced by these people.”

“And its made it challenging for them to move beyond where they’re presently at.”

It’s moving beyond their situation, in which Dr. Wall credits CHUM’s work as integral.

“We can only do so much in a healthcare setting,” he said. “And helping people with housing, food and, hopefully, getting their lives in the direction they’d like to go in is going to achieve a lot more wellness than we can do in a 30 min. clinic visit.”

Director Schmitz said that what you could do at home is to support any bonding bills for affordable housing, support CHUM’s advocacy programs, and be activists yourselves.

Either way, help is needed.

They said at this current rate, it’ll take almost 100 years to build the 700 subsidized housing units still on the waitist.

It seems that in helping ease hardship, there can be equal hardship.