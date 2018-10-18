Cranberry Brie Pinwheel, Easy Fun Fall Appetizer
Easy To Cook & Serve Fall Pinwheels Tought From A Private Cooking Instructor You'll Want Lessons From!
DULUTH, Min. — Cooking Connection with Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot and Private Instructor Arlene Coco! This week we are cooking up a Cranberry Brie Pinwheel that is perfect for appetizers, parties and the holidays!
RECIPE:
Cranberry Brie Pinwheels Makes 12 Servings
Yield: 2 dozen
This recipe is a starting point for countless variations. Think cheddar cheese, pesto, and other delicious fillings.
Equipment: Pastry Brush
1 rimmed baking sheet pan 10 x15 inches
parchment paper
rolling pin
2 sheets frozen puff pastry, thawed
4 tablespoons dijon mustard
4 tablespoons honey
2 cups finely chopped fresh spinach divided
1 cup finely chopped brie cheese divided
1 cup finely chopped walnuts divided
1/2 cup dried cranberries divided
1 each beaten egg
Directions
Unfold 1 pastry and fill at a time.
Combine mustard and honey; spread half over 1 sheet of pastry. Layer with half of the spinach, cheese, walnuts and
cranberries. Roll up jelly-roll style; cut into 12 slices.
Place cut side down on an parchment paper lined baking sheet.
Repeat with second half of ingredients on second sheet of pastry. All will fit on a rimmed baking sheet.
Brush each spiral with beaten egg before baking.
Bake at 400° for 10-15 minutes or until golden brown.
Freeze option: Freeze cooled appetizers in a resealable plastic freezer bag. To use, reheat appetizers on a
parchment paper-lined baking sheet in a preheated 400° oven until crisp and heated through.