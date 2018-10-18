Cranberry Brie Pinwheel, Easy Fun Fall Appetizer

Easy To Cook & Serve Fall Pinwheels Tought From A Private Cooking Instructor You'll Want Lessons From!

DULUTH, Min. — Cooking Connection with Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot and Private Instructor Arlene Coco! This week we are cooking up a Cranberry Brie Pinwheel that is perfect for appetizers, parties and the holidays!

RECIPE:

Cranberry Brie Pinwheels Makes 12 Servings

Yield: 2 dozen

This recipe is a starting point for countless variations. Think cheddar cheese, pesto, and other delicious fillings.

Equipment: Pastry Brush

1 rimmed baking sheet pan 10 x15 inches

parchment paper

rolling pin

2 sheets frozen puff pastry, thawed

4 tablespoons dijon mustard

4 tablespoons honey

2 cups finely chopped fresh spinach divided

1 cup finely chopped brie cheese divided

1 cup finely chopped walnuts divided

1/2 cup dried cranberries divided

1 each beaten egg

Directions

Unfold 1 pastry and fill at a time.

Combine mustard and honey; spread half over 1 sheet of pastry. Layer with half of the spinach, cheese, walnuts and

cranberries. Roll up jelly-roll style; cut into 12 slices.

Place cut side down on an parchment paper lined baking sheet.

Repeat with second half of ingredients on second sheet of pastry. All will fit on a rimmed baking sheet.

Brush each spiral with beaten egg before baking.

Bake at 400° for 10-15 minutes or until golden brown.

Freeze option: Freeze cooled appetizers in a resealable plastic freezer bag. To use, reheat appetizers on a

parchment paper-lined baking sheet in a preheated 400° oven until crisp and heated through.