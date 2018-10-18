Essentia Duluth Heritage Center Turns 10

10th Anniversary Celebrated at Denfeld High School

DULUTH, Minn.- A staple of Duluth community sports celebrated a special birthday Thursday night.

The tribal thunder of boomwhackers leads you to the auditorium of Denfeld High School, as the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center celebrates its 10th Anniversary.

All ages attended the interactive program to wish a happy 10th birthday to the sports center.

John Shuster was even in attendance, bringing a video from the US Gold-winning Curling team, followed by some remarks by Heritage Center Chair Pat Francisco.

The Heritage Center was built in 2008 and sports two hockey rinks with a combined seating of over 2,000.