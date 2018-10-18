Future of Northland Discussed

Over the last two years Duluth's Planning Division has been gathering community feedback and perspectives for its "Imagine Duluth 2035" campaign.

Today an update was given on the city comprehensive plan at the downtown Duluth Library, during an event sponsored by Fuse Duluth, a branch of the Chamber of Commerce that focuses on youth leadership.

Those in attendance today wanted to emphasize to city leaders just how vital their concerns are for the future of Duluth.

“I think the future of Duluth is in a lot of young people’s heads – it’s so exciting to bring these people the opportunity to feel connected,” said Fuse Duluth Director Martha Bremer.

To find out how you can get involved with the Imagine 2035, visit this website: http://www.imagineduluth.com/