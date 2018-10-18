Hilltoppers Shock Wildcats to Win Girls Soccer Section Championship

Duluth Marshall wins their section title for first time in program history.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Cinderella story continued for Duluth Marshall as they upset Chisago Lakes in a 4-0 shutout victory to claim the section 7A title Wednesday night at Ordean Field.

Baamlak Haugen had two goals for the Hilltoppers, while Victoria Thorson and Gianna Kneepkens also found the back of the net.

Duluth Marshall earned its first section title in program history and now prepares for the first round of the state tournament next week.