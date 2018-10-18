Hunters Boys Soccer Heading Back to State Tourney with Section Title Win

Duluth Denfeld continues dominant season as they beat Grand Rapids 3-0 in the section 7A championship.

DULUTH, Minn. – Jon Faynik scores twice as Duluth Denfeld blanks Grand Rapids 3-0 to win the section 7A title Thursday night at Ordean Stadium.

Keegan Chastey would also score late in the second half, while Eric Gibson finishes the section tournament without allowing a single goal.

The Hunters now return to the state tournament for the first time in two years.