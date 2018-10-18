Prep Volleyball: Hilltoppers Comeback on Greyhounds, Spartans Advance to Region Final

Superior advances to WIAA regional final while Duluth Marshall defeats Duluth East in a five-set thriller.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Superior took down New Richmond in three straight sets to advance to WIAA regional final. The Spartans will travel to No. 4 Eau Claire Saturday.

In Minnesota volleyball action, after being down 2-0 Duluth Marshall forced five sets to get the 3-2 win over Duluth East. The Hilltoppers end the season 9-7 while the Greyhounds look ahead to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.