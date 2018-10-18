Purple Heart Recipients to go on Outdoors Excursion

Purple Heart recipients are descending on the Northland for a special outdoors excursion.

Five veterans arrived in Duluth today as they head out to Delta, WI for all the fishing and hunting they can handle.

The event, being organized by the Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation, is meant to serve as a way to relieve stress for the Purple Heart recipients, while they also get a chance to be introduced to other vets going through the same things they are.

“It’s a lot of therapy for me too, because I’m a purple heart recipient myself. To be be able to do things with other Purple Heart recipients, it’s just awesome. I get to spend time with a lot guys who have been through the same kind of situation I have – it’s very good,” said Derek VanBuren, a guide for the event.

Those participating in the event will get the chance to fish for musky along with taking part in an archery deer hunt.