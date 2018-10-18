Two Hundred Students Play in UWS Tri-State Band Festival

Young musicians performed in a concert with college faculty and students

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Two hundred young musicians were at UWS playing in the tri-state band festival.

Students from thirty-six area high schools played in the festival.

They got their music to practice ahead of time but they put it all together over the course of one day giving the musicians an experience they’ll remember for a long time.

“It allows them to have this big epic moment of music making but also they make friends from places they didn’t even know,” said Pamela Bustos, UWS band director and professor of music education.

“They get to have experiences at a higher level and then they get to take it back to the students that were not able to come from their schools and be teachers for their colleagues in the ensemble as well,” added Bustos.

They performed in a concert along with the University Band and a faculty ensemble.