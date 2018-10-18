Volunteers Look for Clues in Search for Wisconsin Girl

Jayme Closs has Been Ruled out as a Suspect

BARRON, Wis. (AP) – One hundred volunteers in a Wisconsin town where a teenage girl went missing are scouring the area for pieces of evidence that can provide clues to the girl’s disappearance and her parents’ death.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald requested the volunteers Thursday afternoon as the search for 13-year-old Jayme Closs continues.

She has been missing since deputies responding to a 911 call early Monday found her parents dead in their home in Barron.

They were identified as James and Denise Closs. Authorities say they were fatally shot.

Jayme Closs has been ruled out a suspect and investigators believe she’s in danger.

Barron is about 80 miles northeast of Minneapolis.