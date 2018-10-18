Youth Deer Hunt Begins in Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn.-We are just a few weeks away from the firearm deer season kicking off in Minnesota, but youth hunters are now getting a chance to bag a buck a little earlier.

Today through Sunday hunters from the ages of 10 to 15 are allowed to hunt in special permitting areas in the northwestern and southeastern portions of the state.

Local hunting experts say it’s a good way to get kids more interested in the world around them.

“Minnesota has so much wonderful land, trees and everything,” said Scott Vanvalkenburg, owner of Fisherman’s Corner. “Being outdoors is such a pure sport – get them away from the computers and the cell phones and teach them a little about the outdoors. It’s a nice clean, lifelong habit to have.”

Those participating in the hunt must have a firearms deer license and those ages 12 to 15 need to have completed a firearms safety course.

A parent or guardian 18 or older must also accompany the youth participating.